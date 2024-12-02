Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers begins installing FUSRAP signs

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by George Stringham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, began installing signs along Coldwater Creek in North St. Louis County on properties that still need to be cleaned up because of contamination from our nation’s early atomic energy program. These properties are being addressed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, also known as FUSRAP.

    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers begins installing FUSRAP signs, by George Stringham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

