The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, began installing signs along Coldwater Creek in North St. Louis County on properties that still need to be cleaned up because of contamination from our nation’s early atomic energy program. These properties are being addressed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, also known as FUSRAP.
Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 14:28
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|945557
VIRIN:
|241203-A-GX971-2023
Filename:
|DOD_110714829
Length:
|00:01:46
Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Corps of Engineers begins installing FUSRAP signs, by George Stringham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
