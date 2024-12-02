Corps of Engineers begins installing FUSRAP signs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, began installing signs along Coldwater Creek in North St. Louis County on properties that still need to be cleaned up because of contamination from our nation’s early atomic energy program. These properties are being addressed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, also known as FUSRAP.