Monarch Dining Facility cultivates camaraderie with Thanksgiving meal

Team Travis celebrates Thanksgiving at the Monarch Dining Facility with a holiday feast that recognized the unity, gratitude and dedication of the Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 28, 2024. The Thanksgiving meal included holiday dishes such as herb roasted turkey with gravy, honey mustard glazed baked ham, garlic mashed red potatoes and cornbread dressing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
