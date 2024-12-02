Monarch Dining Facility cultivates camaraderie with Thanksgiving meal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Travis celebrates Thanksgiving at the Monarch Dining Facility with a holiday feast that recognized the unity, gratitude and dedication of the Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 28, 2024. The Thanksgiving meal included holiday dishes such as herb roasted turkey with gravy, honey mustard glazed baked ham, garlic mashed red potatoes and cornbread dressing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)