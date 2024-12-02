Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monarch Dining Facility cultivates camaraderie with Thanksgiving meal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Video by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Team Travis celebrates Thanksgiving at the Monarch Dining Facility with a holiday feast that recognized the unity, gratitude and dedication of the Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 28, 2024. The Thanksgiving meal included holiday dishes such as herb roasted turkey with gravy, honey mustard glazed baked ham, garlic mashed red potatoes and cornbread dressing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945554
    VIRIN: 241128-F-OY799-2001
    Filename: DOD_110714717
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monarch Dining Facility cultivates camaraderie with Thanksgiving meal, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    DFAC
    USAF
    Thanksgiving meal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download