    Shipping or storing your POV?

    12.04.2024

    Video by Samantha Lohr 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    If you are relocating and need to ship or store your POV, visit your transportation office for POV counseling.

    NAVSUP's mission is to deliver sustained global logistics and quality-of-life support to the Navy and Joint warfighter. We manage supply chains that provide material for Navy aircraft, surface ships, submarines and their associated weapons systems. We provide centralized inventory management for Navy's non-nuclear ordnance stockpile. We provide a wide range of base operating and waterfront logistics support services, coordinating material deliveries, contracting for supplies and services, and providing material management and warehousing services.

    We are responsible for many of the Quality-of-Life programs that touch the lives of Sailors and their families every day, including Navy Exchanges, Navy Lodges, the Navy Personal Property Program, and the Navy Postal System. We administer the Navy Food Service Program, with responsibility for the policies and procedures that govern the day-to-day operations of general messes afloat and ashore.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 12:35
    US

