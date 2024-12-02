ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Austin Francis, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), directs an MV 22 tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to the "Blue Knights" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced) to take off from the flight deck, Dec. 3, 2024. Wasp is operating in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 12:22
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CLARENDON PARK, JM
This work, 24th MEU (SOC) disembarks USS Wasp (LHD 1), by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
