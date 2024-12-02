Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24th MEU (SOC) disembarks USS Wasp (LHD 1)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2024) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) transit the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Dec. 3, 2024. Wasp is operating in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945543
    VIRIN: 241203-N-JY783-1009
    Filename: DOD_110714531
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th MEU (SOC) disembarks USS Wasp (LHD 1), by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    Deployment
    24MEU
    WSPARG-24THMEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download