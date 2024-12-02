24th MEU (SOC) disembarks USS Wasp (LHD 1)

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2024) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) transit the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Dec. 3, 2024. Wasp is operating in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)
