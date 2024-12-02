Senior Airman Wade Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945536" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From a young player at the Boys and Girls Club to a professional athlete and Air Force member, SrA Shaquera Wade’s basketball journey has been a testament to resilience, passion, and the unbreakable bond she has with the game. She has earned top honors, including the prestigious Alabama’s ‘Gatorade Player of the Year’ award and ‘Ms. Basketball’ in 2015.

Previously, SrA Wade helped the All-Air Force team secure a championship and was named to the All-Tournament team. Soon, she will again represent the Armed Forces USA team, bringing her full-circle journey from the courts of Huntsville, Alabama to the international stage in Belgium.