    Senior Airman Wade Feature

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    From a young player at the Boys and Girls Club to a professional athlete and Air Force member, SrA Shaquera Wade’s basketball journey has been a testament to resilience, passion, and the unbreakable bond she has with the game. She has earned top honors, including the prestigious Alabama’s ‘Gatorade Player of the Year’ award and ‘Ms. Basketball’ in 2015.
    Previously, SrA Wade helped the All-Air Force team secure a championship and was named to the All-Tournament team. Soon, she will again represent the Armed Forces USA team, bringing her full-circle journey from the courts of Huntsville, Alabama to the international stage in Belgium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945536
    VIRIN: 241114-F-BE660-9432
    Filename: DOD_110714467
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Wade Feature, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    19th Airlift Wing
    19th LRS
    Armed Forces USA Team

