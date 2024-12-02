Warrant Officer Basics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a basic overview of the career fields, ranks, and customs and courtesies related to Air Force warrant officers as the graduation of the first class of warrant officer candidates will take place at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, December 6th, 2024. The video is designed to give the force an idea of what to look for and expect as the newly minted warrant officers join their respective units and are employed across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)