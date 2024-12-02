Warrant Officer Basics

This is a basic overview of the career fields, ranks, and customs and courtesies related to Air Force warrant officers as the graduation of the first class of warrant officer candidates will take place at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, December 6th, 2024. The video is designed to give the force an idea of what to look for and expect as the newly minted warrant officers join their respective units and are employed across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 09:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|945529
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110714282
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
