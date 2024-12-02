Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Basics

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is a basic overview of the career fields, ranks, and customs and courtesies related to Air Force warrant officers as the graduation of the first class of warrant officer candidates will take place at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, December 6th, 2024. The video is designed to give the force an idea of what to look for and expect as the newly minted warrant officers join their respective units and are employed across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 09:18
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    warrant officer
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School

