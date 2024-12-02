Maj. Gen. Cowley OBE talks RMAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) Commandant Maj. Gen. Nick Cowley, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, shares his leadership experience as the new RMAS commandant in Hohenfels, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024. 'Serve to Lead' is the motto of the RMAS, where British Army Officers are taught to lead. This approach to leadership emphasizes the importance of humility and compassion in leadership. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)