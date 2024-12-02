Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Cowley OBE talks RMAS

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) Commandant Maj. Gen. Nick Cowley, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, shares his leadership experience as the new RMAS commandant in Hohenfels, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024. 'Serve to Lead' is the motto of the RMAS, where British Army Officers are taught to lead. This approach to leadership emphasizes the importance of humility and compassion in leadership. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 09:48
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    RMAS
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    ReadinessFirst

