Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) Commandant Maj. Gen. Nick Cowley, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, shares his leadership experience as the new RMAS commandant in Hohenfels, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024. 'Serve to Lead' is the motto of the RMAS, where British Army Officers are taught to lead. This approach to leadership emphasizes the importance of humility and compassion in leadership. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 09:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945528
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-EF519-1576
|Filename:
|DOD_110714280
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Cowley OBE talks RMAS, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.