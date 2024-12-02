Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW and 57th Wing during BTF trilateral exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron conduct aerial refueling operations during a Trilateral Bomber Task Force support mission, Dec. 3, 2024. BTF missions enhance combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945521
    VIRIN: 241203-F-XA271-2001
    Filename: DOD_110714147
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW and 57th Wing during BTF trilateral exercise, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-35
    EUCOM
    100th ARW
    48th FW
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download