    Rose Barracks holds 2024 Tree Lighting Ceremony

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2024

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria started the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony for the Rose Barracks community in Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 03, 2024. U.S. Soldiers and their families as well as community members gathered to watch holiday performances, drink hot cocoa and eat snacks while children lined up waiting to take a picture with Santa Claus. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945520
    VIRIN: 241203-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110714120
    Length: 00:08:36
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rose Barracks holds 2024 Tree Lighting Ceremony, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tree Lighting
    Rose Barracks
    USAG Bavaria
    7ATC
    VictoryCorps
    Victory Corp

