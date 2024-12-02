U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria started the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony for the Rose Barracks community in Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 03, 2024. U.S. Soldiers and their families as well as community members gathered to watch holiday performances, drink hot cocoa and eat snacks while children lined up waiting to take a picture with Santa Claus. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 08:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945520
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110714120
|Length:
|00:08:36
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rose Barracks holds 2024 Tree Lighting Ceremony, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
