Rose Barracks holds 2024 Tree Lighting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945520" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria started the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony for the Rose Barracks community in Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 03, 2024. U.S. Soldiers and their families as well as community members gathered to watch holiday performances, drink hot cocoa and eat snacks while children lined up waiting to take a picture with Santa Claus. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)