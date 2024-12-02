This video shows the 17th Sustainment Brigade command team serving Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez.)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 05:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945516
|VIRIN:
|241128-Z-KL044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110714012
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.