Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    This video shows the 17th Sustainment Brigade command team serving Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 05:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945516
    VIRIN: 241128-Z-KL044-1001
    Filename: DOD_110714012
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    1TSC
    364ESC
    17SB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download