    Col. Adam Latham Speaks on Transfer of Authority

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, POLAND

    12.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Adam Latham, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (3ABCT), 1st Armored Division, commander speaks about 3ABCT assuming authority as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce on Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, Dec. 02,
    2024.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 05:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 945515
    VIRIN: 241202-A-XN888-2001
    Filename: DOD_110713986
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, PL

    This work, Col. Adam Latham Speaks on Transfer of Authority, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Tradition
    EUCOM
    Transfer of Authority
    Stronger Together
    targt_news_europe

