KFOR patrols in Zubin Potok, Kosovo

U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission continue to conduct dismounted patrols and security observation points in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, following the water pipe bombing that severely impacted northern Kosovo. KFOR troops stand ready to deploy and provide security for all people of Kosovo. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to guarantee a safe and secure environment.