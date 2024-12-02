Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR patrols in Zubin Potok, Kosovo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZUBIN POTOK, KOSOVO

    12.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission continue to conduct dismounted patrols and security observation points in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, following the water pipe bombing that severely impacted northern Kosovo. KFOR troops stand ready to deploy and provide security for all people of Kosovo. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to guarantee a safe and secure environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 04:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945513
    VIRIN: 241201-A-HY815-4981
    Filename: DOD_110713939
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ZUBIN POTOK, ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR patrols in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download