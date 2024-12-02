U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission continue to conduct dismounted patrols and security observation points in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, following the water pipe bombing that severely impacted northern Kosovo. KFOR troops stand ready to deploy and provide security for all people of Kosovo. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to guarantee a safe and secure environment.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 04:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945513
|VIRIN:
|241201-A-HY815-4981
|Filename:
|DOD_110713939
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ZUBIN POTOK, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR patrols in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.