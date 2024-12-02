KFOR conducts amphibious patrols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Italian Soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission conducted an amphibious patrol and assault training mission in the municipality of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, Nov. 23, 2024. These soldiers are part of the "Serenissima" Marines Regiment which is the only light infantry unit of the Italian Army with amphibious capabilities. Specialized in land combats and amphibious operations, the members are able to operate in multiple environments, including land, marine, lagoon and river environment.