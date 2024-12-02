KFOR conducts amphibious patrols

Italian Soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission conducted an amphibious patrol and assault training mission in the municipality of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, Nov. 23, 2024. These soldiers are part of the "Serenissima" Marines Regiment which is the only light infantry unit of the Italian Army with amphibious capabilities. Specialized in land combats and amphibious operations, the members are able to operate in multiple environments, including land, marine, lagoon and river environment.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 04:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945512
|VIRIN:
|241123-A-WJ211-8035
|Filename:
|DOD_110713935
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ZUBIN POTOK, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
