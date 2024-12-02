Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR conducts amphibious patrols

    ZUBIN POTOK, KOSOVO

    11.23.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. James Mason and Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Italian Soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission conducted an amphibious patrol and assault training mission in the municipality of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, Nov. 23, 2024. These soldiers are part of the "Serenissima" Marines Regiment which is the only light infantry unit of the Italian Army with amphibious capabilities. Specialized in land combats and amphibious operations, the members are able to operate in multiple environments, including land, marine, lagoon and river environment.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 04:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945512
    VIRIN: 241123-A-WJ211-8035
    Filename: DOD_110713935
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ZUBIN POTOK, ZZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR conducts amphibious patrols, by 1LT James Mason and SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

