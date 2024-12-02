Kunsan Air Base Celebrates Friendship Day 2024

Recently, members from the 8th Fighter Wing and 38th Fighter Group came together for the annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. Friendship Day is an annual event that allows members from both nations to build camaraderie amongst members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 01:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
