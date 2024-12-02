Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Air Base Celebrates Friendship Day 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Recently, members from the 8th Fighter Wing and 38th Fighter Group came together for the annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. Friendship Day is an annual event that allows members from both nations to build camaraderie amongst members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 01:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 945505
    VIRIN: 241107-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110713665
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Friendship Day 2024

