Kunsan Air Base Celebrates Friendship Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recently, members from the 8th Fighter Wing and 38th Fighter Group came together for the annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. Friendship Day is an annual event that allows members from both nations to build camaraderie amongst members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)