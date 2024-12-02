YOKOSUKA Japan (Nov. 05, 2024) Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Yokosuka director Caroline Coffer, narrator, shares information on NMCRS financial aid program in the NMCRS Financial Office, Nov. 5, 2024. Coffer has volunteered with NMRCS since June 2023 and hired as director October 2023. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 21:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|945499
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-MR862-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110713442
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Yokosuka, by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
