    Orbital Harmony singers add a personal touch

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Christopher Ingersoll 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Allen Vickrey, Orbital Harmony director for Space Base Delta 1 talks about the singing group and the personal touch it adds to U.S. Space Force events and ceremonies on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 18, 2024. The singing group includes a wide variety of participants who all have connections with the SBD 1 and share a love of singing. (U.S. Space force video by Christopher L. Ingersoll)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 17:02
    Peterson Space Force Base

