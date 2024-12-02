Orbital Harmony singers add a personal touch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Allen Vickrey, Orbital Harmony director for Space Base Delta 1 talks about the singing group and the personal touch it adds to U.S. Space Force events and ceremonies on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 18, 2024. The singing group includes a wide variety of participants who all have connections with the SBD 1 and share a love of singing. (U.S. Space force video by Christopher L. Ingersoll)