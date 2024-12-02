Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Bulletin

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    Check out the new Keesler Bulletin on the Keesler.af.mil website to stay informed. The bulletin is your go-to source for all base events, updates and more. Not only does this platform provide a wide array of information, but you can also submit your own unit or private organization events, customer service updates, or volunteer opportunities. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 16:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 945485
    VIRIN: 241202-F-PI774-8291
    Filename: DOD_110713124
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Bulletin, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81 TRW
    Keesler Bulletin

