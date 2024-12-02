Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1st Armored Division’s Bulldog Brigade Assumes Authority from Task Force Iron in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, POLAND

    12.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division assumes authority from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during a transfer of authority ceremony on Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, Dec. 3, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 05:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945481
    VIRIN: 241203-A-JN384-2001
    Filename: DOD_110713115
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NATO
    Tradition
    EUCOM
    Transfer of Authority
    Stronger Together
    targt_news_europe

