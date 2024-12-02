Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chapel Reopens After Renovations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    “This Chapel is a beacon and symbol of democracy,” said Col. Rolf Holmquist, 82d TRW Chaplain. “Whether religious or not, this space is open to everyone, embodying the freedom we cherish.”
    After crucial renovations, including updated air conditioning and a fire suppression system, The Chapel is now ready to welcome back services and members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945461
    VIRIN: 241203-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_110712889
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chapel Reopens After Renovations, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Religious
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Renovation
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download