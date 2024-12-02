Chapel Reopens After Renovations

“This Chapel is a beacon and symbol of democracy,” said Col. Rolf Holmquist, 82d TRW Chaplain. “Whether religious or not, this space is open to everyone, embodying the freedom we cherish.”
After crucial renovations, including updated air conditioning and a fire suppression system, The Chapel is now ready to welcome back services and members.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 14:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945461
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110712889
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
