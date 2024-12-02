Chapel Reopens After Renovations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“This Chapel is a beacon and symbol of democracy,” said Col. Rolf Holmquist, 82d TRW Chaplain. “Whether religious or not, this space is open to everyone, embodying the freedom we cherish.”

After crucial renovations, including updated air conditioning and a fire suppression system, The Chapel is now ready to welcome back services and members.