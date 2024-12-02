The 412th Maintenance Squadron, in partnership with the Muroc Joint Unified School District, has been providing a tailored training program in the areas of Aircraft Metals Technology and Aircraft Structural Maintenance to local high school students.
This work, Edwards partnered with schools to offer a maintenance hands-on class to local students, by Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
