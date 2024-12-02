Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force 5th Anniversary Social Media Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A social media video promoting the 5th anniversary of the United States Space Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945454
    VIRIN: 241203-X-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110712726
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force 5th Anniversary Social Media Promo, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Social Media
    Guardians
    USSF
    5th Anniversary
    Space Force
    SBD 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download