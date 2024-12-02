Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Tree decorating time lapse compilation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Timelapse captures the holiday tree decorating conducted by the 502d Civil Engineer Squadron from Nov. 18-21, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. This annual tradition symbolizes unity, resilience, and the spirit of the season, offering service members, families, and community partners a comforting reminder of home. The meticulous work by the 502d CES highlights their dedication not only to enhancing the base infrastructure but also to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for the military community. This effort underscores the squadron’s essential role in maintaining mission readiness and creating opportunities for shared celebration and connection. The brightly lit tree, adorned with festive decorations, stands as a beacon of hope and togetherness for all who serve and support. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Mallard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945445
    VIRIN: 241203-F-YD772-1079
    Filename: DOD_110712589
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Tree decorating time lapse compilation, by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Timelapse
    JBSA
    JBSA-Randolph
    timelapse video
    502CES
    502CEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download