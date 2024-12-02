Holiday Tree decorating time lapse compilation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945445" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Timelapse captures the holiday tree decorating conducted by the 502d Civil Engineer Squadron from Nov. 18-21, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. This annual tradition symbolizes unity, resilience, and the spirit of the season, offering service members, families, and community partners a comforting reminder of home. The meticulous work by the 502d CES highlights their dedication not only to enhancing the base infrastructure but also to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for the military community. This effort underscores the squadron’s essential role in maintaining mission readiness and creating opportunities for shared celebration and connection. The brightly lit tree, adorned with festive decorations, stands as a beacon of hope and togetherness for all who serve and support. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Mallard)