    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Army-Navy Game Shoutout

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241127-N-XB532-1001 NEWS, Va. (November 27, 2024) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) take part in a "Go Navy, Beat Army" shoutout for the 2024 Army-Navy Game. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 11:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945435
    VIRIN: 241127-N-XB532-1001
    Filename: DOD_110712514
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Football
    Midshipman
    Army-Navy
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74
    GoNavyAcademy

