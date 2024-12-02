USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Army-Navy Game Shoutout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



241127-N-XB532-1001 NEWS, Va. (November 27, 2024) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) take part in a "Go Navy, Beat Army" shoutout for the 2024 Army-Navy Game. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)