    Band of Mid-America: From Notes to Nations

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Air Mobility Command

    This video highlights the Band of Mid-America’s global connection with the public through the medium of music, created on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024. The video was created as a part of the 2024 Air Mobility Command Public Affairs Conference and Production Workshop in which eight teams were assigned a subject to make a multimedia package in less than 48 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry, Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe, and Hayden Hallman)

    #24AMCPAWorkshop

