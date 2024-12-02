Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Who Will Claim the Title?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Witness two exceptional Soldiers as they vie for the title of Irwin Army Community Hospital's 2024 Soldier of the Year as SPC James Castillo and CPL Brittany Carter showcase their endurance and skill.

    Starting before sunrise on Nov. 25, they tackled a 6-mile foot march through the frigid Kansas cold, their breaths visible in the early morning light. Pushing their limits, they then advanced to a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane, demonstrating life-saving skills under high-pressure conditions.

    The winner will be unveiled at the IACH Holiday Ball on Dec. 14, 2024. Until then, join us in applauding these Soldiers’ commitment to excellence.

    Music title "Luminance" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 10:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945431
    VIRIN: 241125-O-JU906-7511
    Filename: DOD_110712498
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Who Will Claim the Title?, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    Soldier of the Year
    Tactical Combat Casuality Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download