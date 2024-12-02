Who Will Claim the Title?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Witness two exceptional Soldiers as they vie for the title of Irwin Army Community Hospital's 2024 Soldier of the Year as SPC James Castillo and CPL Brittany Carter showcase their endurance and skill.



Starting before sunrise on Nov. 25, they tackled a 6-mile foot march through the frigid Kansas cold, their breaths visible in the early morning light. Pushing their limits, they then advanced to a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane, demonstrating life-saving skills under high-pressure conditions.



The winner will be unveiled at the IACH Holiday Ball on Dec. 14, 2024. Until then, join us in applauding these Soldiers’ commitment to excellence.



Music title "Luminance" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.