Spc. Alejandro Valenzuela, from Tupelo, Mississippi, gives a holiday shout out Dec. 3, 2024, on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. Valenzuela, assigned to 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, expressed their gratitude and holiday wishes to their loved ones.(U.S. Army Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 11:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945430
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-CK914-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110712479
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Holiday Shoutouts - Spc. Alejandro Valenzuela, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.