Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st Field Artillery Brigade Holiday Shoutouts - 2nd Lt. Parker Wilson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    2nd Lt. Parker Wilson, from Manhattan, Kansas, gives a holiday shout out Dec. 3, 2024, on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. Wilson, assigned to 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, expressed their gratitude and holiday wishes to their loved ones.(U.S. Army Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 11:30
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945422
    VIRIN: 241203-A-CK914-1001
    Filename: DOD_110712471
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Holiday Shoutouts - 2nd Lt. Parker Wilson, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Holiday Season
    Shoutouts
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download