Air Force Security Forces Center Desert Defender Medical Aid Station

In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Security Forces Center Medical Aid Station at the Desert Defender Ground Combat Readiness Training Center, Fort Bliss, Texas. The station comprises of a team of expert medical professionals committed to supporting security forces cadre and trainees at the center. The center trains and equips security forces across the Total Force to prepare them for theater-specific threats they may face as specialized air expeditionary forces. View the video to learn more about this critical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)