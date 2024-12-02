Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Security Forces Center Desert Defender Medical Aid Station

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Security Forces Center Medical Aid Station at the Desert Defender Ground Combat Readiness Training Center, Fort Bliss, Texas. The station comprises of a team of expert medical professionals committed to supporting security forces cadre and trainees at the center. The center trains and equips security forces across the Total Force to prepare them for theater-specific threats they may face as specialized air expeditionary forces. View the video to learn more about this critical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 08:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 945396
    VIRIN: 241107-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_110712313
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FT. BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Security Forces Center Desert Defender Medical Aid Station, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Security Forces Center
    AFSFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download