Finnish Soldiers of the Nylands Brigade and U.S. Navy Corpsman, conduct tactical casualty care on simulated causalities during bilateral medical training in preparation for exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 12, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 08:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945394
|VIRIN:
|241112-M-VM946-1019
|Filename:
|DOD_110712295
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DRAGSVIK, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral Medical Training, by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.