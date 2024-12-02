video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Finnish Soldiers of the Nylands Brigade and U.S. Navy Corpsman, conduct tactical casualty care on simulated causalities during bilateral medical training in preparation for exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 12, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)