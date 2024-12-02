U.S. Marines Participate in Freezing Winds 2024

U.S. Marines participate in Exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Pahkajarvi, Finland, Nov. 25 - 27, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
