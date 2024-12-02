U.S. Marines Teach Marine Corps Martial Arts Program

U.S. Marines, teach Finnish soldiers Marine Corps Martial Arts Program in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 11 - 12, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945392
|VIRIN:
|241112-M-JI447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110712283
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|DRAGSVIK, FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
