U.S. Marines maneuver a Finnish G-Class landing craft during a coxswain’s course leading up to exercise Freezing Winds 24 off the coast of Finland, Oct. 29, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945389
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-VM946-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110712272
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|HANKO, FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Participate in a Coxswains Course, by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.