U.S. Marines Conduct Dirt Bike Course

U.S. Marines conduct a small craft course in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 5 - 6, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)