U.S. Marines Conduct Dirt Bike Course

U.S. Marines conduct a small craft course in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 5 - 6, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 07:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945388
|VIRIN:
|241106-M-JI447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110712257
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|DRAGSVIK, FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
