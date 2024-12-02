Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct Dirt Bike Course

    DRAGSVIK, FINLAND

    11.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines conduct a small craft course in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 5 - 6, 2024. Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 07:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945388
    VIRIN: 241106-M-JI447-1001
    Filename: DOD_110712257
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: DRAGSVIK, FI

    TAGS

    Dirt Bike
    Stronger Together
    WeAreNATO
    FREEZING WINDS
    FRWI24
    Merivoimat

