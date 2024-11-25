YOKOSUKA Japan (Nov. 05, 2024) B-roll of Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Yokosuka financial aid office and thrift store captured Nov. 5, 2024. NMCRS has served servicemembers since 1904. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 01:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945382
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-MR862-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110712087
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Yokosuka B-roll, by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
