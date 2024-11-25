Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA Japan (Nov. 05, 2024) Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Yokosuka director Caroline Coffer, narrator, shares information on NMCRS financial aid program in the NMCRS Financial Office, Nov. 5, 2024. Coffer has volunteered with NMRCS since June 2023 and hired as director October 2023. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 01:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 945376
    VIRIN: 241105-N-MR862-1001
    Filename: DOD_110712068
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Yokosuka, by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resources
    NPASE
    NMCRS
    USNavy
    NavyMarineCorpsReliefSociety

