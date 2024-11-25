Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1 B-Roll Reel, Pt 1

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Airman Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    This b-roll package features Airmen from the 41st Airlift Squadron piloting a C-130J Super Hercules and Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing loading equipment onto a C-130J at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport in Idaho Falls, Idaho, during exercise RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, Oct. 22-26, 2024. Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base conducted RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, a routine operational readiness exercise, at various locations throughout the Mountain West subregion of the United States, beginning Oct. 21 and lasting for approximately 10 days. The Air Force is reoptimizing its organizational structures, warfighting concept of operations, force presentation and generation models, and how it prepares Airmen to ensure they are ready for a battlespace that is vastly different from the past 20 years of counterinsurgency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 23:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945372
    VIRIN: 241022-F-RN612-1191
    Filename: DOD_110711994
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1 B-Roll Reel, Pt 1, by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    366 Fighter Wing
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Agile Combat Employment
    RAGING GUNFIGHTER
    RagingGunfighter

