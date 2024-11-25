RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1 B-Roll Reel, Pt 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This b-roll package features Airmen from the 41st Airlift Squadron piloting a C-130J Super Hercules and Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing loading equipment onto a C-130J at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport in Idaho Falls, Idaho, during exercise RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, Oct. 22-26, 2024. Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base conducted RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, a routine operational readiness exercise, at various locations throughout the Mountain West subregion of the United States, beginning Oct. 21 and lasting for approximately 10 days. The Air Force is reoptimizing its organizational structures, warfighting concept of operations, force presentation and generation models, and how it prepares Airmen to ensure they are ready for a battlespace that is vastly different from the past 20 years of counterinsurgency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)