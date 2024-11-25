Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris MAREX 24 Highlight

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This graphic was created to highlight exercise Keris MAREX 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 21:39
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    MARFORPAC, Keris MAREX, INDOPACOM, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, MRF-SEA, KORPS MARINIR

