Keris MAREX 24 Highlight

This graphic was created to highlight exercise Keris MAREX 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)