Outro for the winter exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01. Executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video made by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 19:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945369
|VIRIN:
|241202-A-ED188-7528
|Filename:
|DOD_110711978
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Airborne Division JPMRC Outro, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.