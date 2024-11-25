Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division JPMRC Outro

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    Outro for the winter exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01. Executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video made by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945369
    VIRIN: 241202-A-ED188-7528
    Filename: DOD_110711978
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division JPMRC Outro, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    motion graphic
    Arctic Angels
    JPMRC 25-02

