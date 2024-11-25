Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bougainville Victory Run

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, compete in a Bougainville Victory Run on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. The run commemorated the 81st anniversary of the Bougainville Campaign, in which 3d Marine Regiment fought bravely and heroically. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945365
    VIRIN: 241127-M-VW647-2001
    Filename: DOD_110711949
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bougainville Victory Run, by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WWII
    3dMarDiv
    lowlight
    3d Marines
    3dMLR

