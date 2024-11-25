U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, compete in a Bougainville Victory Run on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. The run commemorated the 81st anniversary of the Bougainville Campaign, in which 3d Marine Regiment fought bravely and heroically. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945365
|VIRIN:
|241127-M-VW647-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110711949
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
