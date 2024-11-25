Co-Op 114 Graduation Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers at Camp Zama, Japan, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participated in the Co-Op program, a quarterly 10-week bilateral program that U.S. Army Japan’s G5/9 offers.



This most recent Co-Op was the 114th iteration of the program. The program involves JGSDF members working and training with U.S. Soldiers assigned to several units on Camp Zama.



The program includes physical training, enhancement of English language skills, and knowledge of U.S. military structure.