Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Co-Op 114 Graduation Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2024

    Video by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers at Camp Zama, Japan, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participated in the Co-Op program, a quarterly 10-week bilateral program that U.S. Army Japan’s G5/9 offers.

    This most recent Co-Op was the 114th iteration of the program. The program involves JGSDF members working and training with U.S. Soldiers assigned to several units on Camp Zama.

    The program includes physical training, enhancement of English language skills, and knowledge of U.S. military structure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945364
    VIRIN: 241202-A-QU164-4500
    Filename: DOD_110711899
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Co-Op 114 Graduation Video, by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARJ USAGJ Co-Op Bilateral JGSDF G5
    SUNO-AI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download