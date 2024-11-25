Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    This B-Roll from Exercise RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1 features F-15E Strike Eagles and Airman assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing in Mountain Home Air Force Base conducting operations. Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base conducted RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, a routine operational readiness and agile combat employment (ACE) exercise, at various locations throughout the Mountain West subregion of the United States, beginning Oct. 21 and lasting for approximately 10 days. Exercises like this create opportunities for Air Combat Command to test new ways for approaching deployments and better articulate capacity, readiness, and risk to the Joint Force and Congress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945361
    VIRIN: 241021-F-PN902-4563
    Filename: DOD_110711811
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    AirCombatCommand
    raging gunfighter
    RAGINGGUNFIGHTER2024

