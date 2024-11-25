This B-Roll from Exercise RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1 features F-15E Strike Eagles and Airman assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing in Mountain Home Air Force Base conducting operations. Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base conducted RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, a routine operational readiness and agile combat employment (ACE) exercise, at various locations throughout the Mountain West subregion of the United States, beginning Oct. 21 and lasting for approximately 10 days. Exercises like this create opportunities for Air Combat Command to test new ways for approaching deployments and better articulate capacity, readiness, and risk to the Joint Force and Congress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945361
|VIRIN:
|241021-F-PN902-4563
|Filename:
|DOD_110711811
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
