Hurricane Helene Leadership Interviews

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Waseem Saed, 49th Rescue Squadron commander and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Runyan 49th RQS operations superintendent, answers interview questions relating to the 563rd Personal Recovery Task Force operations at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 7, 2024. The 563rd PRTF conducted rescue and recovery operations in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission following the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)