    Keesler News 2 December 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Ziriak, 81st Training Group senior enlisted leader, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 4, 2024. Pope and Ziriak recapped base leadership serving Thanksgiving meals to the airmen and sister service counterparts. They also previewed upcoming events including the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the Winter Community College of the Air Force Graduation, the Christmas lighting of the Biloxi Lighthouse, and the Christmas on the Water boat parade. Additionally, they discussed the Keesler Bulletin – the new go-to source for all base updates and more at Keesler.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 16:47
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

