Keesler News 2 December 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Ziriak, 81st Training Group senior enlisted leader, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 4, 2024. Pope and Ziriak recapped base leadership serving Thanksgiving meals to the airmen and sister service counterparts. They also previewed upcoming events including the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the Winter Community College of the Air Force Graduation, the Christmas lighting of the Biloxi Lighthouse, and the Christmas on the Water boat parade. Additionally, they discussed the Keesler Bulletin – the new go-to source for all base updates and more at Keesler.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)