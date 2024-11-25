U.S. Airmen from Davis-Monthan participate in Mosaic Lightning 24-02, a readiness exercise across multiple locations in Arizona, August 19-29, 2024. The exercise evaluated the 355th Wing’s multiple Mission Generation Force Elements abilities and adaptability to train Mission Ready Airmen for the ever-changing environment of Great Power Competition and the threats against the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945346
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-KQ087-6151
|Filename:
|DOD_110711462
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mosaic Lightning 24-02: Mission Ready Airmen, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, SrA William Finn, SrA Andrew Garavito and SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.