Mosaic Lightning 24-02: Mission Ready Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from Davis-Monthan participate in Mosaic Lightning 24-02, a readiness exercise across multiple locations in Arizona, August 19-29, 2024. The exercise evaluated the 355th Wing’s multiple Mission Generation Force Elements abilities and adaptability to train Mission Ready Airmen for the ever-changing environment of Great Power Competition and the threats against the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)