    Tony & Michael Dottino - USA Memory Athletics Championships

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, Tony and Michael Dottino discuss their work with the USA Memory Athletics Championships.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    To improve creativity, we need to improve memory
    Started the US National Memory Competition
    25th Anniversary of the event
    Purpose of the event
    Memory is a skill
    You can improve your memory
    Michael has a memory workshop for early dementia and cognitive impairment
    Minimize impacts of memory loss
    Event focuses on short term memory and speed of processing
    Added a long term component
    Mind mapping
    Practice of learning mnemonics
    Person, action, object
    Roman room
    Major system
    Behavioral changes to improve memory
    Emotion and rich sensory
    AI word prediction
    Spaced repetition
    Forgetting curve
    Phenomenon of insight
    Rote memorization
    Power of music for memory
    Quantitative measure of creativity
    Memory palace technique for AI

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 14:09
    Length: 00:57:32
    Location: US

    QuEST
    AFRL
    artificial insemination
    consciousness
    ACT3

