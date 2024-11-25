Tony & Michael Dottino - USA Memory Athletics Championships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition of QuEST, Tony and Michael Dottino discuss their work with the USA Memory Athletics Championships.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

To improve creativity, we need to improve memory

Started the US National Memory Competition

25th Anniversary of the event

Purpose of the event

Memory is a skill

You can improve your memory

Michael has a memory workshop for early dementia and cognitive impairment

Minimize impacts of memory loss

Event focuses on short term memory and speed of processing

Added a long term component

Mind mapping

Practice of learning mnemonics

Person, action, object

Roman room

Major system

Behavioral changes to improve memory

Emotion and rich sensory

AI word prediction

Spaced repetition

Forgetting curve

Phenomenon of insight

Rote memorization

Power of music for memory

Quantitative measure of creativity

Memory palace technique for AI