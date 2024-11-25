In this edition of QuEST, Tony and Michael Dottino discuss their work with the USA Memory Athletics Championships.
Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
To improve creativity, we need to improve memory
Started the US National Memory Competition
25th Anniversary of the event
Purpose of the event
Memory is a skill
You can improve your memory
Michael has a memory workshop for early dementia and cognitive impairment
Minimize impacts of memory loss
Event focuses on short term memory and speed of processing
Added a long term component
Mind mapping
Practice of learning mnemonics
Person, action, object
Roman room
Major system
Behavioral changes to improve memory
Emotion and rich sensory
AI word prediction
Spaced repetition
Forgetting curve
Phenomenon of insight
Rote memorization
Power of music for memory
Quantitative measure of creativity
Memory palace technique for AI
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945343
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-BA826-7523
|Filename:
|DOD_110711395
|Length:
|00:57:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tony & Michael Dottino - USA Memory Athletics Championships, by Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
