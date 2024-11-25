Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2| JBA Northeast C.A.R.E. Event Wrap Up

    OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Department of Defense, Military Services, and collaborating organizations mark Warrior Care Month in November by highlighting the strength and resilience – physically, mentally, and spiritually – of our wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families and caregivers. The effort is aimed at raising awareness of the recovery coordination resources and programs available today and inspiring year-round discussions regarding today’s warrior care priorities.

    Warrior care encompasses a full spectrum of support through recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration back to duty or transition back into the community. We have seen a change in warriors due to force reductions, decreased operational deployments, and evolving service member demographics but policy, processes, and baseline capabilities must still address the diverse needs of service members and caregivers. The DOD continuously evaluates the needs of the warrior care programs to ensure an exceptional level of care is provided to the current and future population of wounded, ill, and injured service member, their families, and caregivers.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945341
    VIRIN: 241122-O-YI722-7822
    Filename: DOD_110711288
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: OXON HILL, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: NONE, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFW2| JBA Northeast C.A.R.E. Event Wrap Up, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFW2 Joint Base Andrews Warrior Care Month Day of Healing Adaptive Sports Caregiver

