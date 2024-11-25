AFW2| JBA Northeast C.A.R.E. Event Wrap Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Department of Defense, Military Services, and collaborating organizations mark Warrior Care Month in November by highlighting the strength and resilience – physically, mentally, and spiritually – of our wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families and caregivers. The effort is aimed at raising awareness of the recovery coordination resources and programs available today and inspiring year-round discussions regarding today’s warrior care priorities.



Warrior care encompasses a full spectrum of support through recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration back to duty or transition back into the community. We have seen a change in warriors due to force reductions, decreased operational deployments, and evolving service member demographics but policy, processes, and baseline capabilities must still address the diverse needs of service members and caregivers. The DOD continuously evaluates the needs of the warrior care programs to ensure an exceptional level of care is provided to the current and future population of wounded, ill, and injured service member, their families, and caregivers.