Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dirt Boys Heroes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force TSgt. Clinton, Manning, and David Mitchell, members of the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, speak about rescuing civilians during a flooding event in South Carolina on Nov. 19, 2024.

    (Video by U.S. Air Force SSgt. James E. Harris III and Amn First Nahaku
    Takahashi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945338
    VIRIN: 241119-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_110711247
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dirt Boys Heroes, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Charleston
    #Flooding
    #CES
    #Dirt Boys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download