    My Military Health's Care Companion Tool (with subtitles)

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Care Companion is an interactive chat tool that helps you better manage your unique needs between medical appointments. Think of it like a personalized digital companion. Health care experts designed the automated responses to ensure you get the right care at the right time.

    For more information, visit: www.tricare.mil/MMHCareCompanion

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945337
    VIRIN: 241202-O-VJ360-4232
    Filename: DOD_110711232
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Military Health's Care Companion Tool (with subtitles), by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tricare
    MHS
    DHA
    My Military Health
    Care Companion

