NAVSCIATTS UAS Operations and Planning for Allies and Partners

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Unmanned Aerial Systems Operations and Planning (UASOP) is a four-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the specialized training necessary to plan and conduct operations employing UAS platforms.
UAS operators use the Falcon View flight planning software and their knowledge of flight operations, mission planning, airspace management, and emergency procedures to execute security actions such as target acquisition/development, battle damage assessment, convoy support, and force protection during tactical operations.
NAVSCIATTS is a Security Cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of Foreign Security Assistance and Combatant Commanders' Theater Security Cooperation priorities. NAVSCIATTS trains and educates strategic allied and partner Security Force Professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums; and serves as the U.S. Navy's premier Security Force Assistance training asset. More than 14,000 students from 129 Partner Nations have trained with the command since 1963. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)
