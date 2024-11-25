Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS UAS Operations and Planning for Allies and Partners

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Angela Fry, 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock and Michael Williams

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Unmanned Aerial Systems Operations and Planning (UASOP) is a four-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the specialized training necessary to plan and conduct operations employing UAS platforms.

    UAS operators use the Falcon View flight planning software and their knowledge of flight operations, mission planning, airspace management, and emergency procedures to execute security actions such as target acquisition/development, battle damage assessment, convoy support, and force protection during tactical operations.

    NAVSCIATTS is a Security Cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of Foreign Security Assistance and Combatant Commanders' Theater Security Cooperation priorities. NAVSCIATTS trains and educates strategic allied and partner Security Force Professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums; and serves as the U.S. Navy's premier Security Force Assistance training asset. More than 14,000 students from 129​ Partner Nations have trained with the command since 1963. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945332
    VIRIN: 241201-N-TI567-1004
    PIN: 225678-N
    Filename: DOD_110711069
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

